Lamden Trading 6.5% Lower This Week (TAU)

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. Lamden has a market capitalization of $1.76 million and approximately $2,711.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Lamden has traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Lamden token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0123 or 0.00000105 BTC on major exchanges including Radar Relay, HitBTC, IDEX and DEx.top.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00032824 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002059 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000478 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000175 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000027 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Lamden Profile

Lamden (CRYPTO:TAU) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on November 27th, 2017. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 tokens. The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Lamden is blog.lamden.io . Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lamden’s official website is lamden.io

Buying and Selling Lamden

Lamden can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DEx.top, Radar Relay, Bilaxy, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lamden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lamden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

