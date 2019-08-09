LALA World Hits Market Capitalization of $714,506.00 (LALA)

LALA World (CURRENCY:LALA) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 9th. Over the last seven days, LALA World has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. LALA World has a market cap of $714,506.00 and $1,995.00 worth of LALA World was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LALA World token can currently be bought for about $0.0029 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges including Kucoin, COSS, IDEX and Cobinhood.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002510 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.23 or 0.00256023 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008471 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.38 or 0.01205871 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000615 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00018788 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.27 or 0.00086947 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000440 BTC.

About LALA World

LALA World’s genesis date was October 14th, 2017. LALA World’s total supply is 250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 249,332,879 tokens. LALA World’s official Twitter account is @MyLaLaWorld and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LALA World is /r/LaLa_World . LALA World’s official message board is medium.com/lala-world . The official website for LALA World is lalaworld.io

LALA World Token Trading

LALA World can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, Kucoin, IDEX, Cobinhood and Liquid. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LALA World directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LALA World should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LALA World using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

