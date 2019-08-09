Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LAKELAND FINANCIAL CORP. is a bank holding company engaged in general banking business. “

LKFN has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded Lakeland Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lakeland Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Lakeland Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd.

LKFN traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $42.80. 157 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,137. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.32. Lakeland Financial has a 52-week low of $37.79 and a 52-week high of $51.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.94.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.04. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 33.35%. The company had revenue of $50.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.78 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lakeland Financial will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kristin Pruitt sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $73,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,724. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 1.2% in the first quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 24,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 3.2% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 3.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. 74.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

