Lake Street Financial LLC Takes $142,000 Position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY)

Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Seelaus Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 3.5% in the first quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 32,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 0.9% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 130,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Timber Hill LLC raised its stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 8.1% during the first quarter. Timber Hill LLC now owns 14,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 4.1% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 27,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 32,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. 56.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Anthony C. Green purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.56 per share, for a total transaction of $478,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 151,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,443,560. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CIO David L. Finkelstein purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.56 per share, with a total value of $956,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,824,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 182,780 shares of company stock valued at $1,743,037. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on NLY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group began coverage on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.33.

NYSE:NLY traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,976,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,304,474. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.08. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a 52-week low of $8.74 and a 52-week high of $10.76.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH had a negative net margin of 155.89% and a positive return on equity of 12.04%. The firm had revenue of $177.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

