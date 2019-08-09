Kryll (KRL) Market Capitalization Hits $1.66 Million

Kryll (CURRENCY:KRL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 9th. Kryll has a total market cap of $1.66 million and approximately $22,067.00 worth of Kryll was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Kryll has traded 5.3% higher against the dollar. One Kryll token can currently be purchased for about $0.0686 or 0.00000583 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Liquid.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002492 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.11 or 0.00255599 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008482 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.17 or 0.01198214 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000620 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00018806 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.25 or 0.00086979 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000450 BTC.

Kryll Token Profile

Kryll’s launch date was April 30th, 2018. Kryll’s total supply is 49,417,348 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,205,233 tokens. The Reddit community for Kryll is /r/Kryll_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Kryll is medium.com/@kryll_io . Kryll’s official Twitter account is @kryll_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kryll’s official website is kryll.io

Buying and Selling Kryll

Kryll can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Liquid. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kryll directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kryll should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kryll using one of the exchanges listed above.

