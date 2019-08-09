Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio trimmed its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 323,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,945 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $10,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KHC. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 94,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,086,000 after acquiring an additional 25,381 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter worth $342,000. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 103,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,395,000 after acquiring an additional 5,727 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kraft Heinz stock traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.06. 7,548,527 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,558,931. Kraft Heinz Co has a 1 year low of $26.05 and a 1 year high of $61.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.17. Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 38.95% and a positive return on equity of 6.89%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.91%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 45.33%.

Several brokerages recently commented on KHC. Guggenheim lowered shares of Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday. BidaskClub raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.44.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

