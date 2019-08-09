KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) Upgraded to Outperform by Royal Bank of Canada

KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) was upgraded by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a C$10.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$8.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.79% from the company’s previous close.

KP Tissue stock traded up C$0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$8.49. 28,088 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,246. KP Tissue has a fifty-two week low of C$6.58 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.36. The company has a market cap of $76.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.15.

Get KP Tissue alerts:

KP Tissue Company Profile

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Products, Away-From-Home, and Other. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and paper towels and napkins, as well as disposable wiping products and washroom dispensing systems.

Read More: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for KP Tissue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KP Tissue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.