Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) Given a $35.00 Price Target by Stifel Nicolaus Analysts

Stifel Nicolaus set a $35.00 target price on Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

KRNT has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet cut shares of Kornit Digital from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kornit Digital from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (up from $32.00) on shares of Kornit Digital in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.00.

Shares of KRNT stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.40. The company had a trading volume of 440,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,873. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 114.17 and a beta of 1.05. Kornit Digital has a 52 week low of $16.10 and a 52 week high of $32.20.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $43.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.91 million. Kornit Digital had a return on equity of 3.66% and a net margin of 5.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kornit Digital will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Redmond Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Kornit Digital by 1.5% in the first quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 28,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Kornit Digital by 31.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 70.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital during the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. 84.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kornit Digital Company Profile

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value added services. It offers direct-to-garment printing systems from smaller industrial operators to mass producers; NeoPigment ink and other consumables; QuickP designer software; and value added services, such as maintenance and support, and professional services.

