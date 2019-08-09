Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) Announces Earnings Results

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Kornit Digital had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 3.66%. The company had revenue of $43.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

KRNT traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.40. 427,168 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 355,873. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 114.17 and a beta of 1.05. Kornit Digital has a twelve month low of $16.10 and a twelve month high of $32.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.94.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KRNT shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $35.00 price target on shares of Kornit Digital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Kornit Digital from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Kornit Digital in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Kornit Digital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Kornit Digital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value added services. It offers direct-to-garment printing systems from smaller industrial operators to mass producers; NeoPigment ink and other consumables; QuickP designer software; and value added services, such as maintenance and support, and professional services.

