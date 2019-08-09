Knoll Inc (NYSE:KNL) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

Knoll Inc (NYSE:KNL) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the business services provider on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

Knoll has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.6% annually over the last three years. Knoll has a dividend payout ratio of 37.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Knoll to earn $2.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.2%.

NYSE:KNL opened at $23.55 on Friday. Knoll has a 52 week low of $15.72 and a 52 week high of $25.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.45.

Knoll (NYSE:KNL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Knoll had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 24.59%. The company had revenue of $367.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Knoll’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Knoll will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Knoll news, CEO Andrew B. Cogan sold 4,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $107,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 528,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,217,825. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David L. Schutte sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.84, for a total transaction of $124,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,451,252.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,305 shares of company stock valued at $506,525 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Knoll from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Knoll from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

About Knoll

Knoll, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial and residential furniture, accessories, and coverings for the workplace and residential markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Office and Lifestyle segments.

