Knekted Trading Up 10.7% Over Last 7 Days (KNT)

Knekted (CURRENCY:KNT) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 9th. One Knekted token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including LATOKEN, Crex24 and Trade Satoshi. During the last seven days, Knekted has traded 10.7% higher against the dollar. Knekted has a total market capitalization of $77,070.00 and $791.00 worth of Knekted was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002508 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.92 or 0.00251735 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008387 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $140.53 or 0.01182258 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000608 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00018364 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.40 or 0.00087473 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000434 BTC.

Knekted Profile

Knekted’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Knekted’s official Twitter account is @KNTBlockchain . The official website for Knekted is knekted.net . The Reddit community for Knekted is /r/KNTBlockchain

Buying and Selling Knekted

Knekted can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Crex24 and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Knekted directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Knekted should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Knekted using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

