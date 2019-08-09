KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Has $3.14 Million Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,270 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $3,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whitnell & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 170 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 61.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FB stock traded down $2.31 on Friday, reaching $187.85. 5,313,871 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,808,164. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $195.63. The stock has a market cap of $526.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.99. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.02 and a twelve month high of $208.66.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The social networking company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $16.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 27.26% and a return on equity of 20.09%. The company’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 112,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.37, for a total value of $20,460,090.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.82, for a total transaction of $9,670,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 597,833 shares of company stock valued at $111,076,865. Insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on FB. DZ Bank raised shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. China Renaissance Securities began coverage on shares of Facebook in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America set a $224.00 price target on shares of Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Facebook to $195.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Cleveland Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.92.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

