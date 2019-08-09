Klabin SA (OTCMKTS:KLBAY) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.09

Klabin SA (OTCMKTS:KLBAY) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of 0.091 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th.
Shares of KLBAY remained flat at $$7.81 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 435. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a current ratio of 4.30. Klabin has a 1 year low of $7.75 and a 1 year high of $10.69.
About Klabin
