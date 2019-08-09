Klabin SA (OTCMKTS:KLBAY) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.09

Klabin SA (OTCMKTS:KLBAY) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of 0.091 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th.

Shares of KLBAY remained flat at $$7.81 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 435. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a current ratio of 4.30. Klabin has a 1 year low of $7.75 and a 1 year high of $10.69.

Get Klabin alerts:

About Klabin

Klabin SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the paper and pulp industry in Brazil. It operates through Forestry, Paper, Conversion, and Pulp segments. The Forestry segment plants and grows pine and eucalyptus trees; and sells timber to third parties. The Paper segment produces and sells cardboard, kraftliner, and recycled paper rolls.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Klabin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Klabin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.