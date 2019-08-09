KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. is a real estate finance company. It focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

Get KKR Real Estate Finance Trust alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a d rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.60.

Shares of KREF stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,758. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.18. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a twelve month low of $18.54 and a twelve month high of $21.41. The company has a current ratio of 637.35, a quick ratio of 637.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $25.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.50 million. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a net margin of 35.11% and a return on equity of 7.86%. On average, analysts anticipate that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s payout ratio is 89.58%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 87,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 14,904 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 272,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,226,000 after purchasing an additional 31,850 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 317,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,082,000 after buying an additional 45,162 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $695,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 282,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,405,000 after buying an additional 87,695 shares during the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to commercial real estate, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

Featured Article: What is Blockchain?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (KREF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.