KINGFISHER PLC/SH (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $5.07

Shares of KINGFISHER PLC/SH (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.07 and last traded at $5.09, with a volume of 48596 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.22.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded KINGFISHER PLC/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.00.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.44. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies DIY and home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom and continental Europe. The company operates approximately 1,300 stores in 10 countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, and Koctas brands.

