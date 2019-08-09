KINGDEE INTL SO/ADR Expected to Earn FY2019 Earnings of $1.87 Per Share (OTCMKTS:KGDEY)

KINGDEE INTL SO/ADR (OTCMKTS:KGDEY) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2019 EPS estimates for KINGDEE INTL SO/ADR in a report issued on Tuesday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Wu expects that the company will post earnings of $1.87 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for KINGDEE INTL SO/ADR’s FY2020 earnings at $2.36 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KINGDEE INTL SO/ADR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Shares of KINGDEE INTL SO/ADR stock opened at $126.79 on Friday. KINGDEE INTL SO/ADR has a 1 year low of $87.92 and a 1 year high of $133.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $126.73.

KINGDEE INTL SO/ADR Company Profile

Kingdee International Software Group Company Limited, an investment holding company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells enterprise management software products. The company operates through ERP Business, Cloud Services Business, and Others segments. The ERP Business segment is involved in the sale and implementation of enterprise management software; provision of other related services; sale of hardware related services to enterprise management software arrangements; and sale of middleware software.

