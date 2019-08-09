Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) Stake Reduced by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC cut its holdings in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,425 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,408 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KMI. Baugh & Associates LLC grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baugh & Associates LLC now owns 189,197 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,950,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,851 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 114,016 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,517 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 92,693 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Richard D. Kinder bought 300,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.68 per share, for a total transaction of $5,904,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 241,179,496 shares in the company, valued at $4,746,412,481.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on KMI. Raymond James cut Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.72 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. ValuEngine cut Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Saturday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.75.

KMI traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $20.31. The company had a trading volume of 2,908,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,109,195. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.79. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 1-year low of $14.62 and a 1-year high of $21.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $45.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.86.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 16.50%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.36%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

