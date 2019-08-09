KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Sold by Systematic Financial Management LP

Systematic Financial Management LP lowered its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 47.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 97,434 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $1,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 50.7% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 56.3% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 2,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.38. The company had a trading volume of 167,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,065,684. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $13.65 and a 12-month high of $21.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. KeyCorp had a net margin of 23.15% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. KeyCorp’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. This is an increase from KeyCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is presently 39.31%.

In other KeyCorp news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 13,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $225,046.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Andrew J. Paine III sold 99,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total transaction of $1,825,981.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,560,663.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on KEY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 8th. Wood & Company reiterated an “average” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Nomura set a $18.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, June 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. KeyCorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.88.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

