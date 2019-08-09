KeyCorp Lowers Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Price Target to $15.00

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target indicates a potential upside of 95.82% from the stock’s current price. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Gates Industrial’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

GTES has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Gates Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Gates Industrial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Gates Industrial in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gates Industrial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Gates Industrial from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.43.

Shares of GTES stock traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $7.66. 26,197 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 434,612. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.89. Gates Industrial has a 52 week low of $6.76 and a 52 week high of $20.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $809.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.93 million. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Gates Industrial will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Gates Industrial news, COO Walter Lifsey acquired 76,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.08 per share, with a total value of $994,734.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Grant Gawronski acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.08 per share, with a total value of $65,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GTES. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gates Industrial during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Gates Industrial by 146.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Gates Industrial by 73.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 3,534 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Gates Industrial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $174,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in Gates Industrial by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 15,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

