KeyCorp Increases KLA-Tencor (NASDAQ:KLAC) Price Target to $152.00

KLA-Tencor (NASDAQ:KLAC) had its price objective lifted by KeyCorp from $149.00 to $152.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for KLA-Tencor’s Q1 2020 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $2.30 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.39 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.52 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $9.42 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $2.35 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.54 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.66 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.84 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $10.40 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on KLA-Tencor in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. They issued a market perform rating and a $112.26 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group cut KLA-Tencor from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. ValuEngine cut KLA-Tencor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on KLA-Tencor from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut KLA-Tencor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. KLA-Tencor has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $142.21.

Get KLA-Tencor alerts:

KLAC traded down $2.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $134.98. The company had a trading volume of 274,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,670,555. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $126.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.73. KLA-Tencor has a 1 year low of $80.65 and a 1 year high of $143.95.

KLA-Tencor (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. KLA-Tencor had a return on equity of 60.86% and a net margin of 25.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that KLA-Tencor will post 9.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. KLA-Tencor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.46%.

In other KLA-Tencor news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.16, for a total transaction of $223,913.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,132,712.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 1,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total value of $205,427.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,533 shares of company stock valued at $2,802,997 in the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in KLA-Tencor by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 545,826 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,177,000 after buying an additional 37,900 shares in the last quarter. Capital Management Associates NY bought a new stake in shares of KLA-Tencor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of KLA-Tencor by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 32,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Lau Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of KLA-Tencor by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Lau Associates LLC now owns 20,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howard Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KLA-Tencor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $548,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.42% of the company’s stock.

About KLA-Tencor

KLA-Tencor Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

Further Reading: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for KLA-Tencor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA-Tencor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.