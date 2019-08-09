KeyCorp Boosts Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Price Target to $85.00

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) had its price target lifted by KeyCorp from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research note published on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.28 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group restated a buy rating and set a $79.00 price target (up from $74.00) on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Longbow Research lowered Restaurant Brands International from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $70.50 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They set a neutral rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $77.69.

QSR opened at $76.57 on Monday. Restaurant Brands International has a 52 week low of $50.20 and a 52 week high of $78.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 30.53% and a net margin of 10.57%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.05%.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, CEO Jose E. Cil sold 127,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.28, for a total value of $8,709,591.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 558,889 shares in the company, valued at $38,160,940.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Daniel S. Schwartz sold 1,041,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.88, for a total value of $70,722,950.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 461,637 shares in the company, valued at $31,335,919.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QSR. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 413.4% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,854,786 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $185,724,000 after buying an additional 2,298,691 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 24.2% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,910,639 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $579,708,000 after buying an additional 1,736,671 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 56.1% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,635,855 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $183,698,000 after buying an additional 947,002 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 16.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,998,387 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $390,557,000 after buying an additional 852,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the first quarter valued at $24,131,000. Institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

