Kevin Kennedy Sells 2,500 Shares of KLA-Tencor Corp (NASDAQ:KLAC) Stock

KLA-Tencor Corp (NASDAQ:KLAC) Director Kevin Kennedy sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.32, for a total transaction of $340,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,455.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of KLAC traded down $1.24 on Friday, reaching $136.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,025,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,582,849. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. KLA-Tencor Corp has a twelve month low of $80.65 and a twelve month high of $143.95. The firm has a market cap of $21.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $126.31.

KLA-Tencor (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.07. KLA-Tencor had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 60.86%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that KLA-Tencor Corp will post 9.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. KLA-Tencor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.46%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of KLA-Tencor by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 545,826 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,177,000 after acquiring an additional 37,900 shares during the last quarter. Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new stake in shares of KLA-Tencor in the 1st quarter worth about $284,000. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of KLA-Tencor by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 32,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Lau Associates LLC grew its position in KLA-Tencor by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Lau Associates LLC now owns 20,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in KLA-Tencor in the 1st quarter worth about $548,000. Institutional investors own 88.42% of the company’s stock.

KLAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of KLA-Tencor from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of KLA-Tencor to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KLA-Tencor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of KLA-Tencor from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of KLA-Tencor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. KLA-Tencor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.21.

KLA-Tencor Company Profile

KLA-Tencor Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

