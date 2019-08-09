KCS Wealth Advisory Sells 130 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

KCS Wealth Advisory decreased its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,933 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up approximately 1.2% of KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COST. FMR LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,924,782 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,645,326,000 after buying an additional 518,843 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,036,155 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,227,757,000 after buying an additional 386,144 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth about $868,633,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,972,809 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $719,849,000 after buying an additional 137,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,409,355 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $583,401,000 after buying an additional 249,464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Gordon Haskett lowered Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.90 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $272.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $261.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $243.00 to $241.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.73.

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.25, for a total value of $441,539.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,803 shares in the company, valued at $11,213,654.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.53, for a total value of $1,277,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,344,654.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,136 shares of company stock valued at $7,380,374. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ COST opened at $274.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $118.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.95. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $189.51 and a one year high of $284.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $273.30.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $34.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 2.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, April 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to repurchase up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

