KCS Wealth Advisory Increases Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

KCS Wealth Advisory grew its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,015 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the quarter. FedEx comprises about 0.9% of KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in FedEx in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Cordasco Financial Network raised its holdings in FedEx by 181.8% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 155 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new position in FedEx in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in FedEx in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in FedEx by 375.0% in the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 190 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FDX opened at $164.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.45. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $150.68 and a fifty-two week high of $259.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $165.56.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 25th. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.93 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $17.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.85 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 21.57%. FedEx’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 14.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FDX has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens set a $210.00 price objective on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $192.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley set a $143.00 price target on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.63.

In other news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 4,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.88, for a total transaction of $718,747.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,661,307.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 23,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.78, for a total transaction of $4,060,518.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,031,437.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

