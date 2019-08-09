KCS Wealth Advisory Has $887,000 Holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL)

KCS Wealth Advisory raised its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,322 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCL. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1,060.0% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 475.0% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the second quarter worth about $37,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 92.2% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RCL. Wedbush reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $145.00 price target (up from $140.00) on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $138.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Nomura dropped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Buckingham Research boosted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $148.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.50.

RCL opened at $109.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $22.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.82. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $89.48 and a fifty-two week high of $133.60.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 17.39%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post 9.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.46, for a total transaction of $2,169,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 905,651 shares in the company, valued at $98,226,907.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

