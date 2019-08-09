KCS Wealth Advisory Has $1 Million Stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

KCS Wealth Advisory decreased its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 493 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF were worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Guidant Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 380.5% in the first quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter.

CWB opened at $53.04 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $45.13 and a 1-year high of $54.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.28.

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

