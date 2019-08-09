KCS Wealth Advisory Grows Stake in Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX)

KCS Wealth Advisory grew its position in shares of Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) by 19.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,920 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,316 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in Flex were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Flex by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 719,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,477,000 after acquiring an additional 54,378 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Flex by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,254,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,544,000 after acquiring an additional 111,135 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Flex by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,541,638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,005,000 after acquiring an additional 839,980 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Flex by 80.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 700,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,302,000 after acquiring an additional 311,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Flex by 350.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,366,013 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,886,000 after acquiring an additional 8,065,169 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP David Scott Offer sold 6,369 shares of Flex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.56, for a total transaction of $60,887.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David P. Bennett sold 2,825 shares of Flex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total value of $27,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 822,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,896,883.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,902 shares of company stock worth $1,487,783 in the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FLEX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised Flex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. BidaskClub raised Flex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Flex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Flex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Flex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Flex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.38.

FLEX traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,362,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,503,769. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 56.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.26. Flex Ltd has a twelve month low of $6.74 and a twelve month high of $14.22.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. Flex had a net margin of 0.09% and a return on equity of 0.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Flex Ltd will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Flex Profile

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates through Communications & Enterprise Compute, Consumer Technologies Group, Industrial and Emerging Industries, and High Reliability Solutions segments.

