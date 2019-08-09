KBR (NYSE:KBR) Given Buy Rating at Cowen

Cowen reissued their buy rating on shares of KBR (NYSE:KBR) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $31.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

KBR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Macquarie set a $25.00 price objective on KBR and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. SunTrust Banks started coverage on KBR in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised KBR from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered KBR from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered KBR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.20.

NYSE KBR traded down $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $25.35. The stock had a trading volume of 789,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,388,104. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. KBR has a 12-month low of $13.90 and a 12-month high of $26.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.23.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. KBR had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 3.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that KBR will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.92%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KBR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in KBR in the fourth quarter valued at $21,027,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in KBR by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,666,237 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $86,013,000 after acquiring an additional 422,548 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in KBR by 517.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 439,322 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,386,000 after acquiring an additional 368,118 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in KBR in the first quarter valued at $5,285,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in KBR by 14.9% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,574,341 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,264,000 after acquiring an additional 203,959 shares in the last quarter. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Services, Technology & Consulting, and Engineering & Construction. The Government Services segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

