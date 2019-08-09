Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on KNDI. TheStreet cut Kandi Technologies Group from a c rating to a d rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Kandi Technologies Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th.

NASDAQ KNDI traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.97. The company had a trading volume of 445,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 883,352. Kandi Technologies Group has a 52 week low of $3.54 and a 52 week high of $9.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kandi Technologies Group had a negative net margin of 11.32% and a negative return on equity of 6.26%. The business had revenue of $18.07 million for the quarter.

In other news, CEO Xiaoming Hu purchased 122,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.75 per share, with a total value of $579,652.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 27.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Kandi Technologies Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $178,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Kandi Technologies Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. BSW Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Kandi Technologies Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Kandi Technologies Group by 13.0% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 116,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 13,461 shares during the last quarter. 4.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kandi Technologies Group

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and commercializes electric vehicle (EV) products and parts and off-road vehicles in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers off-road vehicles, including go-karts, all-terrain vehicles, utility vehicles, and other vehicles for sale to distributors or consumers; and EV parts comprising battery packs, EV drive motors, EV controllers, air conditioners, and other electric products.

