Kanawha Capital Management LLC Sells 1,325 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 5.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,321 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,325 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $2,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GPC. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 10,307.9% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 536,528 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,653,000 after acquiring an additional 531,373 shares during the period. Ronna Sue Cohen boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 11,103.0% in the first quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 385,943 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 382,498 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 2,181.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 290,034 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,492,000 after buying an additional 277,322 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,965,765 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $188,434,000 after buying an additional 163,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 16.5% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 810,367 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $90,785,000 after buying an additional 114,657 shares in the last quarter. 76.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GPC shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $102.00 price target on shares of Genuine Parts and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Genuine Parts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.75.

NYSE:GPC opened at $91.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.92. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $89.25 and a 12 month high of $115.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.37.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.08). Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 4.17%. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. Genuine Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

