Kanawha Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Illinois Tool Works comprises 1.8% of Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $13,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ITW. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 12,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. 77.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Steven L. Martindale sold 48,622 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.88, for a total transaction of $7,579,197.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,179,030.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Randall J. Scheuneman sold 14,931 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.17, for a total value of $2,242,188.27. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,603 shares in the company, valued at $3,244,122.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,878 shares of company stock worth $11,313,386. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ITW has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Illinois Tool Works from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Northcoast Research cut Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $134.00 price target on Illinois Tool Works and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.33.

ITW opened at $150.09 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.75 and a 12 month high of $160.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market cap of $48.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.30.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.03. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 76.17% and a net margin of 17.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $1.07 dividend. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.63%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

