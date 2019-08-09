Kanawha Capital Management LLC Purchases 595 Shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $4,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 78.6% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 115.2% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Michael J. Wassmer sold 8,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.03, for a total value of $780,386.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,047,045.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jory A. Berson sold 13,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,205,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,149 shares of company stock valued at $5,053,283. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

COF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $118.00 target price on Capital One Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $111.00 target price on Capital One Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.17.

Capital One Financial stock opened at $88.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.47. Capital One Financial Corp. has a one year low of $69.90 and a one year high of $101.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $41.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.24.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.53. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $7.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 14.71%.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

