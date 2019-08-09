Kanawha Capital Management LLC Has $6.56 Million Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,705 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $6,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 53.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,398,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $903,722,000 after buying an additional 3,627,626 shares during the period. Hartz Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at $103,555,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8,591.5% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 987,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 975,736 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,696,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $760,044,000 after purchasing an additional 899,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 39.3% in the first quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,120,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,396,000 after purchasing an additional 316,368 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

VNQ opened at $90.99 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $71.08 and a 1-year high of $91.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $88.95.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Article: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.