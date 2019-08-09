Kanawha Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,520 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,515 shares during the quarter. Oracle comprises approximately 1.4% of Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $10,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 346.0% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 446 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in Oracle during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Oracle during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL opened at $54.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.15. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $42.40 and a one year high of $60.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.59.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 19th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $11.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.93 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 40.95% and a net margin of 28.06%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 17th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 16th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

In other Oracle news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.52, for a total transaction of $5,356,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 82,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,899,091.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total value of $204,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,524,869.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,356,250 shares of company stock valued at $76,913,375 in the last three months. 32.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ORCL shares. Raymond James upped their price target on Oracle from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Barclays upped their price target on Oracle from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Macquarie lowered Oracle from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Oracle from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Oracle from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Oracle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.58.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

