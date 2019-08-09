Kanawha Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Anadarko Petroleum Co. (NYSE:APC)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Anadarko Petroleum Co. (NYSE:APC) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,865 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Anadarko Petroleum were worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Anadarko Petroleum by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,098,627 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $135,840,000 after buying an additional 154,340 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Anadarko Petroleum by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,868,766 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $256,783,000 after buying an additional 88,243 shares in the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Anadarko Petroleum by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 7,553 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Anadarko Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,909,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Anadarko Petroleum by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 2,215,902 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $100,779,000 after buying an additional 289,624 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Anadarko Petroleum alerts:

Shares of Anadarko Petroleum stock opened at $72.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.20, a PEG ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.21. Anadarko Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $40.40 and a 1 year high of $76.23.

Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). Anadarko Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 10.49% and a negative net margin of 4.20%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Anadarko Petroleum Co. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on APC shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Anadarko Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $68.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Argus cut shares of Anadarko Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Anadarko Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.60 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Guggenheim cut shares of Anadarko Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Johnson Rice cut shares of Anadarko Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anadarko Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.25.

Anadarko Petroleum Company Profile

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and gas properties. It operates through three segments: Exploration and Production, WES Midstream, and Other Midstream. The company explores for and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

Recommended Story: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Anadarko Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anadarko Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.