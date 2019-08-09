JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades Telephone & Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) to “Neutral”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Telephone & Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $31.00 target price on the Wireless communications provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $32.00.

TDS has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telephone & Data Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Telephone & Data Systems from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Telephone & Data Systems from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $47.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Telephone & Data Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Telephone & Data Systems presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.70.

Get Telephone & Data Systems alerts:

TDS opened at $26.74 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.15. Telephone & Data Systems has a twelve month low of $25.41 and a twelve month high of $37.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85 and a beta of 1.03.

Telephone & Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.04). Telephone & Data Systems had a return on equity of 2.89% and a net margin of 2.99%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Telephone & Data Systems will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Telephone & Data Systems news, Director Clarence A. Davis sold 2,410 shares of Telephone & Data Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total value of $72,733.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,710. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Joseph R. Hanley sold 15,867 shares of Telephone & Data Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.42, for a total value of $498,541.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,768 shares in the company, valued at $432,590.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,003 shares of company stock worth $1,948,100. Company insiders own 14.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Telephone & Data Systems by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,420,433 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $274,001,000 after buying an additional 305,937 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 2.3% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,028,236 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $92,057,000 after purchasing an additional 66,709 shares during the period. AJO LP increased its position in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 2.3% during the first quarter. AJO LP now owns 2,867,090 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $88,106,000 after purchasing an additional 65,385 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 199.2% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,820,191 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $85,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877,500 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Telephone & Data Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,870,000. 79.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Telephone & Data Systems

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides wireless, cable and wireline broadband, TV, voice, and hosted and managed services in the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Cellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers cellular services to postpaid and prepaid customers, including retail consumers, government entities, and small-to-mid-size business customers in industries, such as the construction, retail, agriculture, professional services, and real estate; and national plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options.

Further Reading: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for Telephone & Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telephone & Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.