Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV

Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV reduced its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,338 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 3.0% of Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 20,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,810,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 22,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.0% during the second quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Burt Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 12,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on JNJ shares. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $157.00 price target (up previously from $152.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.56.

JNJ stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $131.86. The stock had a trading volume of 440,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,244,864. The firm has a market cap of $345.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.59. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $121.00 and a 52-week high of $148.99.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.39 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 38.63% and a net margin of 20.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.45%.

In other news, Director Marillyn A. Hewson bought 3,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $139.68 per share, for a total transaction of $419,040.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

