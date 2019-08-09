John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.11 Per Share

Analysts expect that John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT) will post earnings per share of $1.11 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for John Bean Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.24 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.05. John Bean Technologies reported earnings of $1.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that John Bean Technologies will report full year earnings of $4.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $4.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.20 to $5.60. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for John Bean Technologies.

Get John Bean Technologies alerts:

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.35. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 33.68%. The company had revenue of $493.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of John Bean Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of John Bean Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wellington Shields lowered shares of John Bean Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of John Bean Technologies from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.60.

Shares of NYSE:JBT traded up $2.69 during trading on Thursday, reaching $105.15. The stock had a trading volume of 187,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,243. John Bean Technologies has a 52 week low of $66.28 and a 52 week high of $127.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $118.82.

In other John Bean Technologies news, EVP James L. Marvin sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.48, for a total value of $183,720.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,426,696.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.30, for a total transaction of $34,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,743,117.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 8,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It provides chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and packaging systems for poultry, beef, pork, and seafood, as well as ready-to-eat meals, fruits, vegetables, dairy, and bakery products; solutions to extract, concentrate, and aseptically process citrus, tomato and other fruits, vegetables, and juices; and solutions for the filling, closing, and preservation of fruits, vegetables, soups, sauces, and dairy and pet food products, as well as ready-to-eat meals.

Read More: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on John Bean Technologies (JBT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for John Bean Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Bean Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.