JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $32.34 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP) will post $32.34 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for JMP Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $31.10 million to $33.58 million. JMP Group reported sales of $33.25 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that JMP Group will report full year sales of $126.95 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $120.40 million to $133.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $137.34 million, with estimates ranging from $134.50 million to $140.17 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover JMP Group.

JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.16). JMP Group had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 5.53%. The business had revenue of $28.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.88 million.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on JMP shares. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of JMP Group in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JMP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded JMP Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

Shares of JMP stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.64. The stock had a trading volume of 48,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,301. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.82. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $78.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.80. JMP Group has a 1-year low of $3.55 and a 1-year high of $5.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. JMP Group’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in JMP Group stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 84,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.40% of JMP Group as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 13.07% of the company’s stock.

JMP Group LLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, sales and trading, equity research, and asset management products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Broker-Dealer, Asset Management, and Corporate. The Broker-Dealer segment offers various services, such as underwriting and acting as a placement agent for public and private capital markets raising transactions; and financial advisory services in mergers and acquisitions, restructuring, and other strategic transactions.

