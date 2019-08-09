Jefferies Financial Group Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for BHP Group (NYSE:BBL)

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BHP Group’s FY2019 earnings at $3.71 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.75 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.62 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Liberum Capital downgraded BHP Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research restated a buy rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. UBS Group downgraded BHP Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BHP Group from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered BHP Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $54.00.

NYSE BBL opened at $44.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.18. BHP Group has a twelve month low of $38.04 and a twelve month high of $51.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in BHP Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in BHP Group by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 877 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in BHP Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in BHP Group by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,033 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in BHP Group by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,176 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.58% of the company’s stock.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

