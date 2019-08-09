Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on TENCENT HOLDING/ADR (OTCMKTS:TCEHY)

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of TENCENT HOLDING/ADR (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) in a report issued on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on TCEHY. Loop Capital assumed coverage on TENCENT HOLDING/ADR in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised TENCENT HOLDING/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Investec raised TENCENT HOLDING/ADR from an add rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, ValuEngine cut TENCENT HOLDING/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $167.33.

Shares of OTCMKTS TCEHY opened at $43.84 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.57. TENCENT HOLDING/ADR has a 52 week low of $31.54 and a 52 week high of $51.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $416.62 billion, a PE ratio of 42.98, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.11.

TENCENT HOLDING/ADR (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). TENCENT HOLDING/ADR had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The company had revenue of $12.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.19 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TENCENT HOLDING/ADR will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TENCENT HOLDING/ADR Company Profile

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides Internet value-added services (VAS) and online advertising services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, North America, Europe, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company operates through VAS, Online Advertising, and Others segments.

