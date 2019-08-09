Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on Ctrip.Com International (NASDAQ:CTRP)

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Ctrip.Com International (NASDAQ:CTRP) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $47.50 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. CICC Research raised shares of Ctrip.Com International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ctrip.Com International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Ctrip.Com International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Ctrip.Com International from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $37.20 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Macquarie cut shares of Ctrip.Com International from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.51.

CTRP opened at $34.99 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Ctrip.Com International has a 1 year low of $25.00 and a 1 year high of $46.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.38 billion, a PE ratio of 37.22, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.57.

Ctrip.Com International (NASDAQ:CTRP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.22. Ctrip.Com International had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 3.61%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Ctrip.Com International will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Ctrip.Com International by 500.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ctrip.Com International during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ctrip.Com International by 255.7% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ctrip.Com International during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of Ctrip.Com International by 2,377.8% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the period. 62.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ctrip.Com International Company Profile

Ctrip.com International, Ltd. operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

