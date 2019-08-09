Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on Ctrip.Com International (NASDAQ:CTRP)

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Ctrip.Com International (NASDAQ:CTRP) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $47.50 price objective on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. CICC Research raised shares of Ctrip.Com International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ctrip.Com International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Ctrip.Com International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Ctrip.Com International from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $37.20 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Macquarie cut shares of Ctrip.Com International from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.51.
CTRP opened at $34.99 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Ctrip.Com International has a 1 year low of $25.00 and a 1 year high of $46.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.38 billion, a PE ratio of 37.22, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.57.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Ctrip.Com International by 500.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ctrip.Com International during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ctrip.Com International by 255.7% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ctrip.Com International during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of Ctrip.Com International by 2,377.8% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the period. 62.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Ctrip.Com International Company Profile
Ctrip.com International, Ltd. operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.
