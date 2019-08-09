Jefferies Financial Group Cuts Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT) Price Target to C$1.90

Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT) had its price objective reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from C$2.00 to C$1.90 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sierra Metals’ FY2019 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Shares of Sierra Metals stock opened at C$1.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.84. Sierra Metals has a 12 month low of C$1.55 and a 12 month high of C$3.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.33 million and a PE ratio of 38.82.

Get Sierra Metals alerts:

Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The mining company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$64.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$75.61 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Sierra Metals will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sierra Metals Inc engages in the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company holds 81.84% interest in the polymetallic Yauricocha Mine located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

Recommended Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.