Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Price Target to $105.00

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) had its target price upped by Jefferies Financial Group from $80.00 to $105.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 23.59% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

MTCH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up previously from $62.00) on shares of Match Group in a research note on Monday. Cowen set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Match Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Aegis increased their price objective on shares of Match Group from $77.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.84.

Shares of Match Group stock opened at $84.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.88, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.10. Match Group has a 1 year low of $33.30 and a 1 year high of $95.32.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $498.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.16 million. Match Group had a net margin of 26.51% and a return on equity of 153.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Match Group will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Match Group news, CEO Amanda Ginsberg sold 119,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.05, for a total value of $8,277,644.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 211,784 shares in the company, valued at $14,623,685.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Philip D. Eigenmann sold 4,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total transaction of $306,725.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $744,560.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,607 shares of company stock worth $9,034,034 in the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 280,506 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,997,000 after acquiring an additional 12,987 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Match Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 95,253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,074,000 after buying an additional 2,174 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Match Group by 1,257.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 21,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 20,101 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Match Group by 63.5% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 4,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Match Group by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,288,741 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,890,000 after buying an additional 488,384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.11% of the company’s stock.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs, and Hinge, as well as other brands. Match Group, Inc offers its dating products through its applications and Websites in approximately 40 languages.

