JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Announces Earnings Results

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.13, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $122.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.77 million. JBG SMITH Properties had a return on equity of 1.50% and a net margin of 7.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS.

Shares of NYSE JBGS traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.34. 1,980 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 397,986. JBG SMITH Properties has a 52-week low of $33.30 and a 52-week high of $43.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 4.57 and a quick ratio of 4.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36 and a beta of 0.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.02%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded JBG SMITH Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th.

JBG SMITH Properties, a real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, operates, invests in, and develops real estate assets in Washington, the United States. It operates in three segments: commercial, multifamily, and third-party asset management and real estate services. The company owns and operates a portfolio of commercial, multifamily, and retail assets, as well as provides fee-based real estate services.

