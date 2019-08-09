Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.49 EPS

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.49, Morningstar.com reports. The firm had revenue of $534.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.23 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.07% and a net margin of 32.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.49 earnings per share. Jazz Pharmaceuticals updated its FY 2019 guidance to $14.30-15.00 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $14.30-15.00 EPS.

Shares of JAZZ stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $137.37. 282,949 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 575,086. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $113.52 and a 1 year high of $178.32. The stock has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $138.10.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JAZZ. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 410.7% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 14,300 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 144.4% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 782 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $25,000. Bank of Edwardsville acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $458,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 98.8% in the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,931 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on JAZZ. Oppenheimer set a $176.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Mizuho set a $148.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $164.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.44.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

