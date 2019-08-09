Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Issues FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) updated its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $14.30-15.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $14.81. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.07-2.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.09 billion.Jazz Pharmaceuticals also updated its FY19 guidance to $14.30-15.00 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on JAZZ. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $164.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Mizuho set a $148.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. BMO Capital Markets set a $208.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $178.44.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $137.32. 9,688 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 412,173. The company has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $138.06. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $113.52 and a 1-year high of $179.02.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $534.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.23 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 32.99% and a return on equity of 28.07%. Jazz Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.49 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 13.24 EPS for the current year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

