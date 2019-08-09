Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) Hits New 52-Week Low at $18.78

Janus Henderson Group PLC (NYSE:JHG) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $18.78 and last traded at $18.81, with a volume of 18801 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.99.

JHG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Janus Henderson Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Gabelli restated a “hold” rating on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. TheStreet upgraded Janus Henderson Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Janus Henderson Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.85.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.70. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 6.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.22.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.05). Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 19.32%. The company had revenue of $525.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Janus Henderson Group PLC will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.66%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.55%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 37.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,985,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,310,000 after buying an additional 4,324,823 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the fourth quarter valued at $41,678,000. Silchester International Investors LLP increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 6.9% in the second quarter. Silchester International Investors LLP now owns 18,164,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,719,000 after buying an additional 1,168,347 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 54.7% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,732,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,067,000 after buying an additional 612,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 227.0% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 514,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,005,000 after buying an additional 357,021 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.75% of the company’s stock.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

