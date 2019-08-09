Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) Hits New 52-Week Low at $18.78

Janus Henderson Group PLC (NYSE:JHG) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $18.78 and last traded at $18.81, with a volume of 18801 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.99.
JHG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Janus Henderson Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Gabelli restated a “hold” rating on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. TheStreet upgraded Janus Henderson Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Janus Henderson Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.85.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.70. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 6.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.22.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.66%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.55%.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 37.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,985,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,310,000 after buying an additional 4,324,823 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the fourth quarter valued at $41,678,000. Silchester International Investors LLP increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 6.9% in the second quarter. Silchester International Investors LLP now owns 18,164,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,719,000 after buying an additional 1,168,347 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 54.7% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,732,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,067,000 after buying an additional 612,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 227.0% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 514,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,005,000 after buying an additional 357,021 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.75% of the company’s stock.
About Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG)
Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.
Featured Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?
Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.