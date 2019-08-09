Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 29,925 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 671,334 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,925 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 1.18% of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF worth $44,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VPL. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC now owns 110,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares during the last quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 31.0% during the second quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 284,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,822,000 after purchasing an additional 67,444 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 17.3% during the second quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 140.4% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 9,153 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF alerts:

VPL opened at $63.75 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a one year low of $58.62 and a one year high of $71.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.79.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

Featured Article: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.