Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 292,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,769 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 0.6% of Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.07% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $78,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 7,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evensky & Katz LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000.

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $269.58 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $272.39. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $214.83 and a 12 month high of $277.55.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

